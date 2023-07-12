The Border Mail
Murray cod one of 140 species at risk of extinction, report claims

By Adrian Black
July 13 2023 - 4:30am
Poor water flows in the Murray-Darling Basin are putting more than 100 species at risk of extinction, including the Murray cod, a report says. Picture by James Wiltshire
Poor water flows in the Murray-Darling Basin are putting more than 100 species at risk of extinction, including the Murray cod, a report says. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Murray cod is among as many as 140 species at risk of extinction unless more water is returned to the Murray-Darling Basin, according to a new report.

