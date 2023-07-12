Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson lauded Cam Wilson's influence following the thrilling one-point win over Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 8.
Wilson played a major role in lifting the Pigeons' intensity after the home side dominated the first half.
"He got us going at the start of the third quarter, kicking two really important goals," Johnson said.
"He's one of the smallest players in our team, but he's got a heart the size of a lion, we love what he brings to the footy club."
Wilson was bumped over by Liam McVeigh to land his first major and then was taken high by Fraser Ellis a few minutes later to nail a 40m, 45 degree shot.
He then kicked his third and the team's last at the 10-minute mark of the final quarter when Leigh Williams and Bailey Frauenfelder combined.
Williams again showed why he's the league's best forward, kicking five goals, including a booming 50m effort in the final term to gain the lead for the first time.
But it's not just his ability to kick goals himself which stands him apart, it's his unselfishness to help others as a match-high 11 scoring involvements, from 15 touches, indicates.
He regained the lead in the Doug Strang Medal with 42 goals after 12 round, one ahead of Wangaratta's Callum Moore.
Meanwhile, Logan Morey produced his best game of the season.
"That's the best game I've seen Logan Morey play, there were some moments where he went back and took some really important grabs and ground balls under pressure, he really helped us win the territory battle in the second half," Johnson praised.
The Pigeons became the first side since Lavington in 2011 to topple Albury at Albury and Wangaratta at Wangaratta - the league's two best teams of recent years.
And they will take confidence from the fact boom 2022 recruit Michael Gibbons is due back from a two-week suspension, while Morris medallist Leigh Masters had minimal impact, due to a foot injury.
"He played under injury duress, but it's better to have him out there at 50 per cent than not at all," Johnson explained.
"I thought he still played a role for us (one goal and 12 disposals), which was important and clearly we'd love to have him in defence, it's not the priority to have him playing forward."
Without the safety blanket of the league's best defender, unheralded Kyal Tyson was superb in restricting Moore to two goals, which he kicked in the first eight minutes, although he also spent time in the ruck, while another underrated player in Ned Pendergast kept Pies' coach Ben Reid to one goal.
