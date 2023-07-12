Drink-driver had 'no idea' of beer count after giving cops a high-range reading

An East Albury motorist gave police a fairly good indication that he might not have been fit to be out on the road.
When Jake Paul Arnold was directed to pull his gold-coloured Subaru Outback into a random breath-testing station, he failed to stop where the officers were waiting to obtain a sample.
Albury Local Court has heard that Arnold slowed down when asked, "however he failed to enter the breath-test site as directed".
But, moments later, he brought his car to a stop.
Police approached his car after he pulled over in Atkins Street, South Albury, on June 11 just after 1.20am.
"The accused appeared nervous, he avoided eye contact and seemed to have difficulty in following conversation or instructions," police have told magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Arnold failed to provide a sample of his breath during his first two attempts.
But on the third go he was successful, though the result provided a positive result.
Arnold was arrested and taken to the Albury police station, where he produced a breath analysis sample of 0.159.
That resulted in him being charged with driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Arnold, 29, did not appear in court this week, but he entered a guilty plea to the charge through his defence lawyer, Angus Lingham.
Mr Lingham sought a two-week adjournment to allow him to obtain material relevant to his sentencing submission.
Ms McLaughlin granted the adjournment, setting the matter down for sentence on July 24.
Police told the court, in facts put before Ms McLaughlin, that after providing the high-range result, Arnold revealed he had been drinking earlier that night at the Newmarket Hotel in Borella Road, East Albury.
Arnold explained how he had been drinking glasses of mid-strength beer, but he could not tell them just how many he had downed in the hours leading up to his arrest.
