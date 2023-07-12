The Border Mail
Have Your Say

Border Mail readers go head-to-head on Albury Gold Cup half-day holiday debate

By Letters to the Editor
July 13 2023 - 4:30am
Yay or neigh: Readers go head-to-head on half-day holiday debate
Gold Cup adds much to economy

I ASK Ashley Edwards (Councillor lashes Albury Gold Cup amid holiday debate, BM, 10/7), where do you get this opinion from, is it based on personal experience?

