Yay or neigh: Readers go head-to-head on half-day holiday debate

I ASK Ashley Edwards (Councillor lashes Albury Gold Cup amid holiday debate, BM, 10/7), where do you get this opinion from, is it based on personal experience?
As a former business owner I can offer the following experience, quite a large percentage of businesses support the Albury Gold Cup Carnival either through direct sponsorship of the club or marquee hire for their employees and their partners and customers/clients to enjoy the day.
This day adds so much to our local economy with the Albury Racing Club alone either purchasing or hiring goods and services and employing locals.
I have spoken with numerous businesses who have stated this day helps to supplement their mid-year income through purchases by racegoers and look forward to the Gold Cup each year.
Finally as a regular attendee at the Gold Cup I can say that I have always had a great day. Our family and friends, mostly female, thoroughly enjoy the day and the half-day holiday and have not experienced or seen any domestic violence contributed to this great day on the Albury calendar.
Let's not be afraid to do anything that could be enjoyable.
THE Greens' (Cr Edwards) response to the Gold Cup was very predictable as this was the very same stance as Amanda Cohn.
Let's ask our community and then discuss the result. Politics second always.
I COMPLETELY support Councillor Edwards with regards to the Albury Gold Cup.
Horse racing is a "sport" mostly for the wealthy elite, draining funds from the general community via gambling and drunkenness, the results of which are then picked up by rate and taxpayers.
The council may have supported it since 1998 but if it wants to be seen as a progressive council it will be open to making changes.
Adopting a more enlightened stance, tackling a portion of the associated problems at their source would be a start.
I NEVER thought possible I could actually agree with a Greens comment but Ashley Edwards is using common sense in rubbishing a Gold Cup paid holiday. It is to the benefit of few and detriment of many.
Now, if we can get the same thinking in Wodonga to show the unfairness of a ridiculous paid holiday for a horse race, it will surely be the beginning of commonsense actions.
