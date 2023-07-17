The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teagan Maria Sullivan gets hefty fines, corrections order over her Albury crimes

By Albury Court
July 18 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trauma as a kid 'factor' in crimes committed by young woman who hindered police
Trauma as a kid 'factor' in crimes committed by young woman who hindered police

A woman who aggressively tried to hamper her ongoing detention at the Albury police station had a background of childhood deprivation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.