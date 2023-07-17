Trauma as a kid 'factor' in crimes committed by young woman who hindered police

A woman who aggressively tried to hamper her ongoing detention at the Albury police station had a background of childhood deprivation.
Albury Local Court has heard this difficult upbringing led to her early use of illicit drugs, something that had become entrenched in the years since.
But defence lawyer Angus Lingham said what turned out to be a crucial matter in his client's fortunes was what happened with her release on parole.
Mr Lingham has submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin that accommodation Teagan Maria Sullivan, 23, had secured for after her release from jail fell through.
He said Sullivan experienced "a great deal of trouble" returning to the community following that 18-month spell. She became homeless, then resumed contact with some "anti-social" people.
Mr Lingham said it was within that context that Sullivan committed her offending.
She previously pleaded guilty, through Mr Lingham, to hinder police and two charges of having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.
One of the goods in custody charges related to a cache of cards, including Medicare and banking-type cards, police found in her handbag.
The other - which police prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Coombs submitted was the more serious charge, given it related to a motor vehicle offence - was the key fob for a Subaru vehicle.
Sullivan, who appeared in court via a video link to jail, where she is serving the balance of her parole, was convicted and fined $2030 and placed on a 12-month community corrections order, with supervision.
The court previously heard how police attended the Fountain Court Motor Inn in David Street, Albury, on May 17 just before 9.30am "to make inquiries about the accused".
They spoke to Sullivan and then placed her under arrest over outstanding warrants.
Sullivan asked if she could speak to her "boyfriend" then phoned him and said: "I've just been arrested. Umm, yeah, all right, I'll take it off. Do you want to come and get it?"
Sullivan went to remove a bag from over her shoulder then the man arrived.
She tried to claim the bag only had makeup then went to hand it to the man, but police grabbed it and found several cards in the names of two other people.
Sullivan was aggressive on being taken back to the Albury police station, trying to flee a room before she could be questioned.
