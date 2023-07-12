Falls Creek ski resort is fully open for business, with decent falls allowing the popular alpine destination to open every one of runs to snowlovers.
With the recent 38 centimetre of snowfalls, Falls Creek now have 14 lifts spinning and all runs open.
Skiers and boarders have access to the entire mountain, with 450 hectares of progression-perfect terrain.
Falls Creek operation manager John Palmer said it was great news for the resorts guests.
"We have seen 38cm of snowfall in the last seven days, which means our hard-working mountain crew have been able to open 100% of our terrain," he said.
"As Australia's most beginner and family-friendly resort, this is great news for our guests."
Rentals, lift tickets and lessons can be booked online at skifalls.com.au.
