Falls Creek ski resort welcomes people to experience the heavy snowfalls

By Sophie Else
Updated July 12 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 1:11pm
The family-favourite resort have opened all terrain for the first time this season. Picture supplied.
Falls Creek ski resort is fully open for business, with decent falls allowing the popular alpine destination to open every one of runs to snowlovers.

