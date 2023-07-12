The Border Mail
Springdale Heights man released from jail after 6 weeks' bail refused over pistol

By Albury Court
July 13 2023 - 5:30am
Mathew John Wescombe has been sentenced to 12-months' jail in the community for entering Lavington Square shopping centre with an imitation pistol.
A man who works as a barber in Lavington Square shopping centre has avoided full-time jail for a "stupid" incident where he brandished a replica pistol in front of terrified shoppers.

