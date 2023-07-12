Brad Jones Racing's Andre Heimgartner posted his fourth podium in the Supercars at Townsville last weekend, July 8-9.
BJR solidified its third-place standing in the Teams Championship, 220 points clear of Tickford Racing.
The format shifted from sprint races of the last few previous events to two 250km races, with refuelling and tyre management strategy coming into play.
After qualifying poorly on Saturday, both Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood had work to do and the pair succeeded with the former moving up 10 spots to finish seventh, while Fullwood was eighth.
"Not a bad finish from the morning qualifying, but we needed to tidy up some qualifying things on the car for Sunday as it's just too hard and risky trying to come through the field," Heimgartner said.
True to its word, the team made changes overnight and the No. 8 BJR Camaro was much quicker in Sunday's qualifying and started eighth.
Fullwood wasn't able to match his team-mate and started 15th.
However, Heimgartner was terrific to finish third, while Fullwood was ninth.
Sunday's result was due to a smart strategy from the BJR crew, which was partially influenced by a mid-race safety car.
"The adjustments we made overnight Saturday worked and it was quite good on Sunday, some things are starting to line up, so I'm really excited about where we are at the moment," Heimgartner said.
Sydney Motorsport Park will host the next round from July 28-30.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.