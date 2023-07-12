The Border Mail
Buller Wines happy Australia stood up to EU threat to ban prosecco name

By Ted Howes
July 13 2023 - 6:00am
"We call it prosecco," says Buller Wines CEO Michael Murtagh who is happy Australia hasn't "caved in" during EU talks. Picture by James Wiltshire
"We call it prosecco," says Buller Wines CEO Michael Murtagh who is happy Australia hasn't "caved in" during EU talks. Picture by James Wiltshire

A North East wine producer has breathed a cautious sigh of relief at the collapse in talks on a planned free trade agreement with the European Union that could stop Australian labels using the name "prosecco".

