A North East wine producer has breathed a cautious sigh of relief at the collapse in talks on a planned free trade agreement with the European Union that could stop Australian labels using the name "prosecco".
Buller Wines chief executive officer Michael Murtagh said the announcement on Wednesday, July 12, of the refusal of Australia's delegation to reach a compromise over the issue showed that the government had heeded warnings from wine growers in the North East region who banded together last month to voice their protest.
As part of the trade deal, the EU warned Australian producers will have to stop using names including prosecco, and other food product names including mozzarella, feta and parmesan.
Australia has argued that European immigrants to Australia brought their culture with them and that their descendants should still be able to use the names.
"This is great news that the government's not acquiesced to the EU to have this done," Mr Murtagh said.
"And it's not just prosecco, it's fetta, parmesan, there's lots of them, but with prosecco, it's a grape variety, so it's distinctly different from Champagne, which is a region, or Bordeaux or Porto or any of those other places in the EU that are actually known regions."
In early June, Wines of the King Valley president Dean Cleave-Smith said the King Valley was the "cultural home of prosecco" in Australia as he stood beside key players in the wine industry to voice their opposition to any compromise to secure the free trade deal.
Mr Murtagh said while he was not a member of the King Valley group, he supported them in their bid to quash attempts to stop a tradition in the name of free trade.
"It's great that the government stood up, not rolled over, because these guys at King Valley have put a lot of time and effort into making the government understand what the name means and the value to us," Mr Murtagh said.
He warned if Australia caved in, it would face the same fate other countries suffered and would have roll-back consequences for North East growers.
"New Zealand rolled over recently and gave prosecco up and Australian prosecco sales in New Zealand dropped significantly so you would think that prosecco sales would drop in Australia if we lost the name," he said.
"The fact that Australia has stood up is good news, it's good for Australia and it's good for agriculture in general, you know, there's no point in giving something up just to get access for beef and lamb."
The free trade deal talks, attended by Australia's Trade Minister Don Farrell, will reconvene next month.
