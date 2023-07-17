While some pooches dread a trip to the kennel in the same way they abhor a visit to the vet, Mel Martin says when dogs arrive at her pet resort they come bounding to the door with joy.
The new owner of the Murray Valley Pet Resort at Barnawartha said the business had been so successful there was a long waiting list of guests - but the pooch paradise was only going to get better.
Mel Martin, who sealed the deal to buy the business off former owners Craig and Karen Kitto earlier this month, said she had plans to make the resort even more swank for the pampered guests with televisions in every room and gourmet doggie dishes.
"That is the way of the future, that's what people want," Ms Martin said of the "hotel" that caters for both canines and felines.
"Dogs come bounding to the door when they get here - they remember their last stay. People want luxury accommodation for their dogs and cats so that will eventually happen.
"At the moment, I am going to have a big screen up there for them in the main section, that's going in next month. So at night time, I'll be able to put on a movie for them.
"But, in the future, there will be mini beds in each room, like a real bed, little TVs, that's the next step.
"And then they'll have extra gourmet meals, so instead of chicken mince, it might be grilled chicken but that's way down the track, not just yet, there's no rush to change."
Ms Martin, who previously ran a pet fashion shop in Rutherglen, then a grooming service, worked a couple of days a week at the resort for two years before the business came onto the market earlier this year.
She said making the decision to buy the business came easily.
"The opportunity came up earlier than I thought it would so I was very lucky," she said.
"I have now got my dream job. I aimed to have my own boarding kennel by the time I was 50, so I've just done it 10 years early.
"I'm so blessed but I know I've got big shoes to fill because Craig and Karen were awesome to work for, incredible.
"I looked to them as my big brother and sister, they've done such an incredible job.
"I started doing my own business before this, it was called Stella Paws in Rutherglen, named after my dog, and I did pet fashion, collars, leads, bandanas and that kind of stuff, so that's how it started.
"When I was doing my grooming business I was doing a couple of days a week here because I loved it, not because I needed to, and then when they put it on the market, I felt maybe I can do this."
The property was sold for $464,000.
