The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray Valley Pet Resort gets a new owner and grand plans

TH
By Ted Howes
July 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New owner of the Murray Valley Pet Resort, Mel Martin, with dachshunds Frankie and Noodle, says there is a waiting list for guests. Picture by James Wiltshire
New owner of the Murray Valley Pet Resort, Mel Martin, with dachshunds Frankie and Noodle, says there is a waiting list for guests. Picture by James Wiltshire

While some pooches dread a trip to the kennel in the same way they abhor a visit to the vet, Mel Martin says when dogs arrive at her pet resort they come bounding to the door with joy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.