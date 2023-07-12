It was a year ago that Yackandandah's Joakim Jarratt fractured his neck playing against Chiltern.
Known for his fearless attack on the ball, Jarratt recalled he was 'in the wrong place at the wrong time' after a contest and immediately knew he was in serious trouble.
Scans revealed a fracture which required him to wear a neck brace 24/7 for three months where he was also off work.
But fast forward 12 months and Jarratt is back running around with his mates and enjoying his footy once again.
The 21-year-old played his first match in the reserves in round seven where he spent the following two rounds.
But after three matches Jarratt's form warranted a recall to the seniors where he has played for the past three rounds.
"Having three months off work and wearing a neck brace 24/7 was a tough pill to swallow," Jarratt said.
"But I still feel fortunate that I have been able to make a full recovery, although it has almost taken a year.
"I never considered giving footy away, it was always just a matter of when I could get back playing.
"Especially with the side we have this season, it was a bit of motivation to get back and hopefully be able to play a few matches at Sandy Creek.
"I didn't want to miss out.
"It's a great feeling to be running around with my mates once again."
Despite the seriousness of Jarratt's injury, he said there were no lingering mental scars when it came to attacking the footy.
"I have tinkered with the way that I attack the footy and know now not to go head first," he said.
"I still am probably a little haphazard with my attack on the footy and have had a few close calls.
"My motto is you either want the ball or you don't and there is no use going into a contest half-hearted."
Roos skipper Ben McIntosh said the sight of Jarratt and his fearless attack on the ball had been a welcome mid-season tonic for the playing group.
"Ukey is just a ferocious competitor who provides a bit of spark and inspires his team-mates the way he goes about things," McIntosh said.
"He has got a heart as nearly as big as himself and makes his presence felt despite his size.
"Ukey is a very high pressure player which allows some of us other midfielders to go and get the footy.
"It's fair to say most blokes who suffered a similar injury wouldn't play again.
"But to his credit, he has shown a lot of heart and doesn't seem to be carrying any mental scars.
"If you know him, he probably doesn't have enough brains to have mental scars anyway."
