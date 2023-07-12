The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Joakim Jarratt back for Yackandandah after suffering serious neck injury

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 12 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yackandandah tough-nut Joakim Jarratt is back running around for the Roos in the midfield after suffering a fractured neck 12-months ago. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yackandandah tough-nut Joakim Jarratt is back running around for the Roos in the midfield after suffering a fractured neck 12-months ago. Picture by James Wiltshire

It was a year ago that Yackandandah's Joakim Jarratt fractured his neck playing against Chiltern.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.