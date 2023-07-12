THE acting mayor of Wangaratta says there are no surprises in proposed new council wards for the city.
Harry Bussell was commenting on Wednesday July 12, 2023 after the Victorian Electoral Commission released three models depicting how the municipality may appear with seven wards for seven councillors.
The Rural City now has four wards, with three rural with a single councillor and one covering the urban precinct with four councillors.
The existing country areas, tied to the King Valley, the Warby Range and Boorhaman North to Whorouly, are virtually replicated in all three of the VEC blueprints.
The proposed Wangaratta city wards in two of the models involve Yarrunga in the south, Wareena to the south-west, Appin in the west and Merriwa Park extending over the CBD and east.
The third model has Yarrunga unchanged, a less sprawling Wareena and Appin and a Bullawah ward covering the CBD and extending east to include flood plains.
The rural Mount Warby would also skirt into Sisely Avenue in Wangaratta.
Unlike the ward models flagged for Wodonga Council earlier in July, the VEC does not indicate its preferred option.
Cr Bussell said: "As a preliminary report there's no surprises there.
"Wodonga is unsubdivided and we've had this hybrid model for some years, so I think we're in a position to see what works one way and what works better.
"I note some of the names have history with previous wards, Merriwa Park, Yarrunga and Appin are all old names from the early 2000s."
City ward councillor Jack Herry said he preferred no wards, describing them as a "necessary evil" to ensure accountability and a reflection of them being historically part of local government in the region.
He said his experience of being one of four in the city ward had seen mayor Dean Rees receive the bulk of contact, but he added "I think that would happen if the mayor is from one of the other wards and not the city ward".
"I just hope that we can retain the bigger picture perspective," Cr Herry said.
Feedback on the plans can be given at vec.vic.gov.au.
