Factors behind Berrigan's Amaroo hostel woe put by administrator

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 13 2023 - 5:00am
Walkers lined up at the Amaroo hostel which is now under administration. Picture from Facebook
Walkers lined up at the Amaroo hostel which is now under administration. Picture from Facebook

COVID, greater costs, staffing struggles and increased regulation have been cited as factors leading to Berrigan's aged care hostel being in voluntary administration.

