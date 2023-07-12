COVID, greater costs, staffing struggles and increased regulation have been cited as factors leading to Berrigan's aged care hostel being in voluntary administration.
With debts of around $1.2 million the operator of Amaroo, Berrigan and District Aged Care Association Limited came under the control of administrators on July 7, 2023.
One of the three joint voluntary administrators, Richard Cauchi of Melbourne firm SV Partners, said on July 12 the main creditor was the Australian Tax Office with very few local creditors.
He said the circumstances of how Amaroo found itself in difficulty were being investigated but noted COVID had put enormous pressure on the aged care sector and costs had "gone through the roof".
"It's not a matter of wrongdoing necessarily, it's a matter of what's gone on over the last two to three years during the COVID period which has created a few hurdles that in a larger organisation may have been easier to overcome," Mr Cauchi said.
Berrigan Aged Care board member Chris Nevins also cited those factors as well as an inability to attract suitability qualified staff, particularly registered nurses, and the outcome of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.
It resulted in a requirement for residential aged care homes to have at least one registered nurse on-site and on duty for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Mr Nevins said the board wanted the administrators to present a framework for future viability.
"We won't be doing anything until we have the report from the administrators," Mr Nevins said.
"That's the process we've got to go through and we're in suspension until we're told otherwise."
Mr Cauchi said an initial creditors meeting would be held on July 14, but it was likely to be five to six weeks before a clearer picture of the situation emerged and a longer timeframe applied to a resolution for the hostel.
"We're looking at a whole range of things here," he said.
"We haven't even started to think how we could find a solution, but we'll be looking for solutions as soon as possible."
In addition to the 30-bed aged care hostel, the association has 27 independent living units and a home and care service which produces in excess of 1000 meals a month for residents across Berrigan and Edward River council areas and the Berrigan hospital.
Mr Cauchi and Mr Nevins both stressed the welfare of residents and staff was a priority.
"It would be our ambition to keep everything as normal as possible for the time being," Mr Nevins said.
Mr Cauchi said those with ties to the operation would be kept regularly informed along with the federal health department which oversees aged care.
Having been on the board for a total of 17 years across two stints, Mr Nevins has a strong tie to the service.
"It's not only me though, there's a lot of good community members that have put their hearts into Amaroo and it's always been a jewel in the community and we'll continue to strive to see that it continues," he said.
