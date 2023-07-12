HAVING endured bushfires, COVID, a landslide on the road to Falls Creek and cost of living woes, Mount Beauty is now set to lose a free mental health service.
From August, the Victorian government-funded NewAccess program will end after assisting nearly 300 people over the past two years.
It has seen Wodonga mental health coach Nicole Stephens visit Mount Beauty each Tuesday and guide clients through a six-week course to lift them mentally.
"We feel it's really important and it's made a big difference in the community," Ms Stephens said.
"With the financial strains put on people this is providing a really good support for them."
NewAccess was a concept of the mental health body Beyond Blue with the Wellways agency, which employs Ms Stephens, enacting it.
No new clients have been taken since June 30 with those helped aged 12 to 70-plus.
"We had a cut-off date of when we can take people in and we had over 20 or 30 people waiting on that list and then I've just had about five people in the last two days that have been ringing me wanting to get on the program," Ms Stephens said.
Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre has hosted the sessions and its manager Trish Dixon said "stopping that service is just going to be devastating".
She said with the town having no taxi and limited transport to Albury-Wodonga it would mean more people would become isolated and insular.
Ms Dixon said it would put a greater burden on GPs.
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy wants the government to retain the service.
"It's really important that the (Mental Health) minister (Gabrielle Williams) acts now and talks to us, talks to the community or comes to the community and says 'this is why we're shutting this service down' or 'these are the alternatives we can have' but at the moment we're just getting nothing out of the government," he said.
The Border Mail contacted Ms Williams' office, seeking a reason why the program had been axed.
A government figure pointed to its new free program, with the NewAccess initiative having had fixed funding tied to Black Summer bushfires and floods.
"Our new Mental Health and Wellbeing Locals are providing free and accessible services for Victorians experiencing mental illness, providing a 'broad front door' to the mental health system," he said.
"With one...supporting Benalla-Wangaratta-Mansfield and with 50 Mental Health and Wellbeing Locals to be delivered across the state, including one in Wodonga, we're confident that locals will continue to receive mental health support closer to home, with localised treatment and care."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.