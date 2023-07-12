Q: With Chiltern losing to Beechworth last weekend, it releases a bit of pressure for Yackandandah in regards to a top-three finish?
A: Yes and no because internally we fully realise we still have some dangerous opponents in the run home and can't afford to slip-up. Our focus is solely on this weekend and beating Chiltern and the ladder will look after itself.
Q: The Swans face an uphill battle to finish top-three but any side would be nervous facing the defending premier in a cut-throat final?
A: It's no secret that the Swans play an exciting and attacking brand of football and are hard to beat when they get the momentum. They have got some great young talent like Ashton Brookes, Fin Lappin and Nic Stephens who don't have any fear and like to take the game on regardless of what the scoreboard says.
Q: What's some of the best advice you have ever received as a player?
A: I remember when I was at Murray Bushrangers Lee Fraser once said 'if you can't run, you can't play football.' It's something that I pride myself on. Yes, you still need the skills and be able to kick but getting to as many contests as I can, especially at Sandy Creek, is all about running hard.
Q: You are the 'Forest Gump' for the Roos and rack-up plenty of kilometres during most matches?
A: I have worn a tracker during a couple of matches and get to 16kms most weeks with a personal best of 17kms. The more contests you get to, the more impact you can have to help the team.
Q: Who from the opposition poses the biggest threat to Yackandandah winning on the weekend?
A: Big Scottie Meyer is their most important player but I see he has missed a few games and am not sure if that is through injury or tactics. If you do your homework, every time Mark Doolan kicks a bag, Chiltern win, so he is another bloke that we have to keep quiet on the weekend.
ROUND 13
Saturday, July 15
Barnawartha v Kiewa-SC
Thurgoona v Beechworth
Chiltern v Yackandandah
Tallangatta v Rutherglen
Mitta Utd v Dederang-MB
Wahgunyah v Wod. Saints
The two teams produced a thrilling contest in their most recent encounter which ended in a draw with plenty of momentum swings. After atrocious conditions last weekend, this match could potentially be played on a fast deck at Chiltern which will suit both sides. But with Ben McIntosh, Zac Leitch and Josh Garland all in good form, the Roos should be able to win away from home and consolidate their spot inside the top-three.
Verdict: Yackandandah by 17 points
