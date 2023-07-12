The Border Mail
Five questions with Ben McIntosh, Tallangatta league fixture and verdict

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 13 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:32am
Ben McIntosh leads by example for the Roos.
FIVE QUESTIONS WITH BEN McINTOSH

Q: With Chiltern losing to Beechworth last weekend, it releases a bit of pressure for Yackandandah in regards to a top-three finish?

Journalist

Local News

