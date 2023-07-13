If you live in North Albury, there's a fair chance Trevor Patten has been past your place on his postie bike.
Mr Patten retired at the end of June after 50 years of delivering letters and parcels, but his colleagues weren't about to let him go quietly.
Eleven of them rode their bikes to his Lavington home in a convoy on Wednesday, July 11, horns blaring, with a special delivery.
Mr Patten was lost for words as he unveiled a gold postie helmet, emblazoned with his name and a badge to honour his 50 years of service from 1973 to 2023.
"I'm very surprised. I had no idea that was happening, not until I opened the front door," Mr Patten said.
"The helmet is very special. That will go in my games room and it will be up high.
"I've got a bit of other stuff from the guys since I've retired that I can stick up with it. It will be a little shrine in my games room."
His first two years centered around delivering telegrams for the Postmaster-General's department, before Australia Post was formed in 1975.
Incredibly, Mr Patten kept largely the same postal run for 48 years.
"I worked roughly around North Albury for most of that time. I've seen generations come through," he said.
"Mostly it was between Union Road and Fallon Street, and at one stage, a bit of it went over to East Albury.
"At another stage I was doing the Mercy Hospital hill."
Mr Patten said there had been a gradual shift from letters to parcels as his primary deliveries.
"When I first started, there wasn't many parcels because they were too dear for people to get them sent. Now the main thing is parcels and everyone can afford to send them, whereas letters are slowly phasing out," he said.
"There's been a lot of changes with different things. I've had three different vehicles over the years.
"I played a bit of sport in my time, and in the early days, with the wet weather gear, a lot of it wasn't real flash. You'd ride around in the rain all day and end up soaked and would always dread going to football training at the end of it.
"I played footy with North Albury and cricket with Postal United, which was actually a cricket club formed by the ex-PMG and the line depot."
Colleague of seven years Phil Alcott said "you couldn't get a better bloke to work with" than Mr Patten.
"He enjoys a laugh, but he gets in and gets the job done. More importantly, his friendship has been fantastic for me, and for all of us," he said.
"He's got a personality that is infectious and you just want to be around him.
"You could ask him anything about about his love of Albury and he can tell you where someone's grandparents started, their kids names and even their dog's names.
"When I heard the little rumour that Trev was retiring, I couldn't let him go empty-handed. The helmet can be a reminder for his family for years and years to come."
Mr Patten said the friendships made over half a century years was his highlight, and with more time on his hands, he is looking forward to travelling and seeing more of Australia.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.