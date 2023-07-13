A FORMER Wodonga Council chief executive is leaving his job as one of Fiji's top public servants less than two years after taking up the role.
Mark Dixon has been the chief executive of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service since January 2022 after having led the council since April 2019.
However, on July 6, 2023 he told the service's chairman Malakai Naiyaga that he was resigning, with the departure to take effect from July 31.
"Mark will return to Australia earlier than expected to be with his family," Mr Naiyaga said in a statement.
In the same media release, Mr Dixon said it had been "privilege to serve Fiji" and the service over 18 months.
"Whilst some will no doubt be disappointed with my departure; I hope most will acknowledge the hugely positive contribution I have made, from a culture and leadership perspective, in turning around this critical government department and rebuilding our relationships with key stakeholders and taxpayers," Mr Dixon said.
Asked by The Border Mail about his plans, Mr Dixon was unwilling to comment, although he did say he would not be returning to Wodonga for work, where he and his wife have a home.
Mr Dixon said he still had much to do in Fiji, where his Suva-based job has involved him leading a workforce of around 600 workers.
Mr Naiyaga said Mr Dixon had seen the organisation move from an authority to a service and had dealt well with the fallout of COVID.
"(He) delivered many significant improvements to the service and culture of FRCS during his tenure," Mr Naiyaga said.
The Fiji Times noted the service had not had a chief executive work a full contractual term since 2020, with four in the post in that time.
