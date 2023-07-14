A recently retired Albury Wodonga Health employee has hit out at an "unfair" parking system for staff at the Border's main hospital.
John, a recently retired employee who still has family working in the hospital, said security guards at the carpark gates on the corner of Borella Rd and East St, were turning nurses, cleaners and porters away.
"They were telling staff that if they didn't have a named carpark, you could go somewhere else," he said.
"Some people work 12-hour shifts starting at 7am and knocking off at 7.30pm, it's dark when you get there it's dark when you leave, and you are expected to park your car numerous streets away. It's not logical and it's unfair."
John blames the mistreatment on a lack of planning.
"If you haven't got a named carpark, which of course is only the hobnobs who likely start at 9am and finish at 5pm, you are being told no, bad luck," he said.
"It's one of those things where the peasant workers can go to buggery, basically."
Albury Wodonga Health chief of infrastructure, Shaun Strachan, responded to the allegations without directly addressing them.
"Our hospital campus car parking arrangements include the presence of security personnel at the Albury campus to communicate with staff and assist them to navigate to appropriate parking zones," he said.
"Day-time shift staff are being directed to first park in the designated staff parking on the corner of Borella Rd and East St.
"We provide limited reserved parking for on-call medical staff, arriving and departing at short notice, as well as pathology pick-up and drop-offs."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
