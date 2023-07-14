The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Former Albury Wodonga Health employee hits out at an 'unfair' parking system for staff

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A recently retired Albury Wodonga Health employee has hit out at an "unfair" parking system for staff at the Border's main hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.