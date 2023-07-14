Remembering a coal 'block' at Wodonga's railway yards

Precis from The Argus - October 27, 1920.
Railway Coal Transport: Block at Wodonga
While the lighting and heating services of Melbourne are restricted, and a large number of people are unemployed owing to industries stopping through want of coal, thousands of tons of coal from New South Wales are lying on the ground at Wodonga because the Victorian Railways department is unable to transport it.
Loaded trucks from New South Wales are placed alongside empty Victorian trucks, and with two lumpers to each truck of coal the process begins.
The large pieces of coal are thrown out by hand and shovels are used for the rest. The men work hard and receive 9d. a ton.
A brawny worker, begrimed with coal dust, said that he and his mate could transfer from 13 to 16 tons in a couple of hours. "You have to go for your life to make 17/6 a day," he added.
The dumping on to the ground of a huge quantity of coal will entail double handling when it comes to be trucked.
A higher rate of pay will also probably have to be given, as loading coal from the ground is quite different from shifting it from one truck to another. The stacked coal indicates the complete inability of the Victorian railways to cope with the deliveries.
The Railways department tells the public from time to time that its transport is strained to the utmost in handling coal to preserve Melbourne from darkness.
It speaks of the thousands of tons brought from border stations and the picture conjured up is one of feverish activity day and night at the transfer depots. But nothing of the sort exists at Wodonga. Nothing is done during the night. The position is made worse by the fact that the supply of empty trucks is inadequate. A dozen means suggest themselves as quicker and more economical than the method of handling the coal now depended upon at Wodonga.
Apparently, unless public opinion forces the department to adopt modern methods of transfer, every ton of coal will continue to be loaded by hand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.