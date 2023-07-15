The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Trace your soil to detect deficiencies

By Dr Jeff Cave, Senior Veterinary Officer
July 15 2023 - 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young animals have the highest demand for trace minerals. They are also born with minimal reserves so a deficiency will be more obvious. Picture by Shutterstock
Young animals have the highest demand for trace minerals. They are also born with minimal reserves so a deficiency will be more obvious. Picture by Shutterstock

Do you sometimes wonder whether your stock have a trace element deficiency?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.