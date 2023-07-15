Border region's run of warmth continue

It has been very dry along the NSW coast from Bega to Lismore the first six months of this year, after excessive rainfalls from February 2020 until December 2022.
There were also excessive rainfalls from early 1954 to near the end of 1956, and the first six months of 1957 were also been notably dry. This does put the rest this year in line with 1957, in which the spring season was very dry and warmer than usual not only in Coonabarabran but over most of Queensland, NSW and Victoria away from the coast. There was a long spell of excessive rainfalls from 1998 up to late 2001 in our regions, and then a dry spell arrived in 2002. Once again, from August to December 2002 it was drier and warmer than normal with maximum temps reaching 35 by the third week of October.
Orbost in East Gippsland, after excessive rainfalls the past two years, has clocked its driest June in 140 years with only 6.2mm. The previous driest June was 9.7mm in 1897, which did also follow much above average rain in 1896 and early 1897.
The spring and early summer of 1897 was drier and one of the hottest on record at many centres from Queensland down to Victoria. Maximum temperatures reached 40 degrees by third week of November.
It was very interesting to note that despite Orbost's driest ever June, well above average rainfall fell at Wangaratta, Benalla and Rutherglen during June.
On past occasions when Orbost has had less than 22mm during June, well above average rain fell at these towns in North East Victoria during the same month. This happened in June 1921, 1963 and 1990.
During Orbost's previous driest June in 1897, rainfalls in North East Victoria were slightly above average. Above average rainfall after those three cases did continue in the North East through the winter and into September, and then both October and November were drier and warmer than usual.
Mean minimum temps in the North East for June were two degrees above normal, and were actually higher than May. This unusual temperature profile did occur previously in 1902, 1916, 1923, 1957, 1991 and 2005. The first 11 days of July saw the mean minimum temperatures at 5.9 degrees, four degrees above the July normal.
If this long sequence of mild July nights continues, we will have more significant rainfall for the rest of winter and into September as well.
