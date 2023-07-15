Border region's run of warmth continue

There were also excessive rainfalls from early 1954 to near the end of 1956, and the first six months of 1957 were also been notably dry. This does put the rest this year in line with 1957, in which the spring season was very dry and warmer than usual not only in Coonabarabran but over most of Queensland, NSW and Victoria away from the coast. There was a long spell of excessive rainfalls from 1998 up to late 2001 in our regions, and then a dry spell arrived in 2002. Once again, from August to December 2002 it was drier and warmer than normal with maximum temps reaching 35 by the third week of October.