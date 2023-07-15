Too many councils are going way off course

Rising sea levels have been trotted out as high risk caused by climate change. Given that the amount of water in the world is static, there are no inflowing or outflowing rivers or channels so any rising sea levels could only be caused by a massive movement of water across the world. It is estimated that 97.5 per cent of the world's water is saline and 2.5 per cent is fresh water and of that only 0.3 per cent can be utilised.

