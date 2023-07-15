The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural
Opinion

Too many councils are going way off course

By David Everist
July 15 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rates, roads and rubbish. That's what councils should be focusing on. File picture
Rates, roads and rubbish. That's what councils should be focusing on. File picture

Our third tier of government, the local council variety, has completely gone off the reservation in a quest to control our lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.