Too many councils are going way off course

Our third tier of government, the local council variety, has completely gone off the reservation in a quest to control our lives.
Rates, roads and rubbish was once the focus of local councils, but now a growing field of issues have popped up. These have included the celebrating of Australia Day, flying of flags on council buildings, climate change and regenerative agriculture. Some councils have also weighed in on the issue of the Voice referendum.
The concern is that all these issues take up precious time for staff funded from council rate imposts. Continually, councils peddle their wares to ratepayers with glossy publications extolling the virtues of their actions. Victorian councils decisions on planning and other approvals often end up for arbitration at VCAT. Win, lose or draw the process is paid for by ratepayers with precious funds that could be filling potholes in deteriorating roads. One council is even debating the impact that fences may have on the visual landscape.
Then there is the red tape, with some councils dictating what livestock can be run and the crops that can be grown. A central Victorian council defending a hike in rates said, "the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the flow on effects of the war in Ukraine and the aftermath of natural disasters were all issues the council are continuing to deal with". Ukraine!
A number of councils are considering developing charging stations for electric vehicles and one has flagged part financing of a hydrogen refuelling station just off the Hume Freeway, amazing that this is core business.
Hot off the press is that Melbourne City Council's CEO rakes in more than the premier. Across the seas to France, a council in Lyon has used ratepayers' money to cover an event celebrating "ecosexuality", which involved performers writhing about in vegetable patches "making love" to plants. The ecofeminist and ecosexual movement say their members "dance together in homage" while "subverting links between the public and the private, the intimate and the political". Wow.
On top of all this, we have councils warning rising sea levels are putting coastal properties at risk. Tell that to those living hundreds of kilometres from the sea who have had properties inundated with rain that was never going to fall, ever.
Rising sea levels have been trotted out as high risk caused by climate change. Given that the amount of water in the world is static, there are no inflowing or outflowing rivers or channels so any rising sea levels could only be caused by a massive movement of water across the world. It is estimated that 97.5 per cent of the world's water is saline and 2.5 per cent is fresh water and of that only 0.3 per cent can be utilised.
It would be fair to assume that for sea levels to rise to concerning levels the world land mass would be devoid of surplus fresh water, in a situation far worse than any drought. Maybe the doomsayers should go back to the drawing board.
