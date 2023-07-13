The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ririn Yaxley unveils exhibition at Murray Art Exhibition Albury (MAMA)

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
July 14 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indonesian artist Ririn Yaxley explores embracing her new home through traditional art practises. Pictures by Mark Jesser
Indonesian artist Ririn Yaxley explores embracing her new home through traditional art practises. Pictures by Mark Jesser

From the tropics of Indonesia to the riverbank of the mighty Murray, Ririn Yaxley embarks on a journey of hope and struggle through her art.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.