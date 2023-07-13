From the tropics of Indonesia to the riverbank of the mighty Murray, Ririn Yaxley embarks on a journey of hope and struggle through her art.
Merangkul meaning "embracing" in Bahasa Indonesia is the name of her latest body of work, opening at MAMA on July 21.
Yaxley describes her art as a medium to express her deepest emotions.
"When you move to a new place, there are lots of new hopes and struggles, and it is a mixture of the two that I try to capture in my work," she said.
Having grown up in Indonesia, Yaxley was surrounded by a vibrant artistic milieu.
With her father's puppetry and her aunties' musical talent, art became an integral part of her upbringing.
"My art is influenced heavily by my surroundings, and because I have moved around a lot in my life, my art has changed over time."
Initially pursuing a career as a painter, she discovered the world of felt and textile art during her time in Corowa in 2016.
"Being exposed to felting triggered something, because it's so me," she said.
"I do a lot of clothe designs, as well as felting with dresses and furniture, so the transition into this medium was natural for me.
"In the future, I want to combine my art with furniture design, and hope that people will embrace and love what I do and put my pieces in their homes."
Yaxley's exhibition official opens at MAMA on July 21 and will run until October 15.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
