A Wodonga-born mother is already seeing vast improvements in her daughter's quality of life after stem cell treatment.
Lauren Hillier recently returned to Melbourne with her two-year-old daughter, Adeline Bickley, after 17 days of intensive treatment in Thailand, aimed at helping her better live with the brain injury she's had since birth, which preceded a cerebral palsy diagnosis at six months.
Adeline said her first word, 'more', and has shown better visual awareness, which has been limited by a cortical visual impairment, linked to her brain injury.
To give the new cells the best chance to work, Adeline has started an intense daily therapy schedule.
"She has been doing an hour of occupational therapy, an hour of physical therapy, and hour of speech therapy. We do a few hours in the morning and then come back and do the last hour in the afternoon," Ms Hillier said.
"Basically, it's a wait and see sort of situation in the next three to six months.
"It's a very full-on next three weeks, and then we just continue into a usual therapy routine."
Ms Hillier said during their 17-day stay at Bangkok's Better Being Hospital, Adeline also experienced acupuncture for the first time and underwent hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
"The doctor (doing acupuncture) was so calming, he had a lovely approach. She wasn't too fazed by it. A couple of times she flinched, but he was very good," she said.
Ms Hillier said through further fundraising, the family should have enough for a second visit to Thailand.
"I'll likely wait six months and give time for these stem cells to work and then look at booking in another round in probably six to eight months from now," she said.
"We have just enough hopefully to go for a second round. The first round cost a bit over $50,000.
"We've got such wonderful friends and family and the community is just absolutely amazing back home."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
