The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Thailand trip a reality as Adeline Bickley receives first stem cell treatment

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 17 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adeline Bickley 2, with her parents Lauren Hillier and Luke Bickley and staff from Bangkok's Better Being Hospital. Picture supplied
Adeline Bickley 2, with her parents Lauren Hillier and Luke Bickley and staff from Bangkok's Better Being Hospital. Picture supplied

A Wodonga-born mother is already seeing vast improvements in her daughter's quality of life after stem cell treatment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.