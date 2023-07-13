Bonza airlines has announced additional Albury flights amid a flight purge designed to "reduce the likelihood of cancellations".
The airline currently flies to and from Albury on Mondays and Fridays, but will be adding flights on Wednesdays from September 13 due to increased demand.
In an open letter the company's chief commercial officer, Carly Povey, announced that the airline's strongest performing routes - Sunshine Coast to Albury, Sunshine Coast to Melbourne (Avalon) and Melbourne to Port Macquarie - will welcome an additional flight each week.
"This is very good news for the Albury region," Ms Povey said.
"Put simply, we've been blown away from the Albury community and from the people in the Sunshine Coast wanting to travel to the region.
"The demand in Albury has been so strong that we are adding an additional flight each week.
"Where many before may not have seen it, we saw a really great opportunity in Albury and that is reflected in Albury being our top destination across our entire network."
This comes as the airline announced five routes, namely Sunshine Coast to Coffs Harbour, Sunshine Coast to Port Macquarie, Sunshine Coast to Tamworth, Cairns to Mackay and Toowoomba Wellcamp to Whitsunday Coast, will be axed while others will have their frequencies reduced.
"We've been compelled to take out five routes where there isn't sustainable demand at present," Ms Povey said.
"Twenty-two routes remain and where there is very strong demand, we're also starting to add in additional flights which is very positive this early on in Bonza's journey."
Numerous cancellations and delays forced the airline, which only began in January 2023, to make the change in order to "earn the respect of Aussie travelers".
"In order for us to earn your trust, as we know that we're at the start of that journey, we have decided to take a step back to allow our services to become more reliable," Ms Povey said.
"We will be implementing a range of changes to our schedule from August 1 based on what we have learnt so far and the feedback you've given us with regards to route demand.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
