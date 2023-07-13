The Border Mail
Additional flights added to Albury amid Bonza airlines flight purge

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated July 13 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 2:30pm
Albury. Budget airline Bonza CEO Tim Jordan (pictured) at Albury Airport. Picture by Ash Smith
Bonza airlines has announced additional Albury flights amid a flight purge designed to "reduce the likelihood of cancellations".

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

