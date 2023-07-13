EIGHT Albury-Wodonga Football Association young guns are currently trialling for selection in the NSW Country side in Sydney.
The 27-person trials will be whittled down to a 17-boy squad for the national championships in October.
AWFA under-15 representative coach Brad Howard said eight trial invitations was a great result.
"It's huge. [NSW Country] encompasses even some areas of Sydney they are selecting from so it really does show the talent within that age group in AWFA," he said.
The group are also part of Football NSW's Talent Support Program, where they are coached by Anton Maas and play against other regions in the state.
Several of the youngsters are also regulars in their club's open men's side.
The group of eight is derived from six clubs - Cobram, Wodonga Heart, Albury Hotspurs, Melrose, Albury City and Wangaratta.
The group joined the trials in Sydney on Wednesday and will finalise the camp on Friday. They have been playing against NPL1 sides and on Thursday night took on the under-20 Young Matildas, who are preparing for the women's World Cup.
Two of the players - striker Ben Sredojevic (Albury City) and centre-back Reuben Haley (Cobram Roar) - have represented NSW Country at nationals previously. Selections will be announced in coming weeks.
"We're hoping to get more selected this time. It's quite a talented group. At the moment they're performing well. They're all at the peak of their powers," Howard said.
Howard, who has mentored much of the group since under-11 level, said they had been part of squad which was runners-up in the NSW-wide Bathurst Cup last year as well as victors in numerous Victoria Country and NSW Country championships.
"They've been a really quality unit," he said.
The group have been based at Valentines Sports Park near Blacktown whose fields they have been sharing with the French national women's team, who are in Australia for this month's World Cup.
The nationals will lead into Australian Joeys (under-17) selection.
