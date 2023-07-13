THE Albury-Wodonga men's side likely needs to win its last two matches, and hope rivals Hills lose at least three of their last four to sneak into finals.
The Bandits head to Belconnen on Saturday to take on fourth-placed Canberra, and will be looking to reverse an 80-85 round one loss.
The Bandits will be without recruit Shaq Maharaj from the round one match after he left mid-season for China's 3x3 league but US imports Jamir Coleman and Mike Parks will be there again and have settled in over the course of the season.
"[Canberra] were a team which had been together for a few years and won a championship, with us being a whole brand new side," Bandits coach Haydn Kirdwood said earlier this week.
"We've improved and it's going to be a completely different game."
The 10th-placed Bandits need to reel in Hills and also keep Illawarra and Sydney at bay to steal eighth.
In the event of tied win-loss ratios, the NBL1 goes to head-to-head encounters with the Bandits having beaten those three teams (with no losses) in earlier match-ups to have the edge.
There is a scenario where the Bandits lose but win next week to make finals, but that would require Hills losing to bottom-of-the-ladder Hornsby, who have just one win for the season.
The Bandits last week beat finals-destined Sutherland Sharks in Albury.
Lochlan Cummings hit a season-high 38 points, the third time the sharp-shooter has passed 30 points in the past five games, as the Bandits withstood a late Sharks comeback to hold on by two points.
The Bandits enjoyed a a good spread of scorers in the 119-117 win with Parks (24), Dylan Wilkie (19), Coleman (17) and Eric Miraflores (14) all also on target.
Meanwhile the women, who are a game clear in eighth, have a chance to cement their finals spot when they take on ninth-placed Canberra.
The side won its round one encounter against Canberra 86-81 and will this time around will boast gun mid-season US signings Mikayla Pivec and Malury Bates.
