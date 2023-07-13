The Border Mail
Albury-Wodonga Bandits almost certainly need a win in Canberra to make play-offs

By John Conroy
Updated July 14 2023 - 10:28am, first published 6:00am
Eric Miraflores contributed 14 points off the bench in last week's win over Sutherland and will be crucial again.
THE Albury-Wodonga men's side likely needs to win its last two matches, and hope rivals Hills lose at least three of their last four to sneak into finals.

