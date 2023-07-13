Wodonga co-captain Charlie Morrison says the team turned the corner - in an Ovens and Murray Football League loss.
The Bulldogs have had a contrasting season with five straight wins followed by five successive losses.
Wodonga snapped the losing streak with a second thumping win over rivals Wodonga Raiders last Saturday, July 8, but it was the gritty 13-point loss to the high-flying Pies the previous week which reignited a spark.
"Yeah, definitely, I think we started to believe in ourselves and get a bit more confidence back like we did in the first five games," Morrison explained.
"We've got back to basics and started really enjoying our footy. During that (losing) run, we'd lose a quarter, or even half a quarter, which can mean a five-six goal turnaround, so we've been trying to nullify that."
Fifth-placed Wodonga heads into the final third of the regular season, which starts Saturday, July 15, with a two-game break over Lavington and North Albury, despite losing those five straight games.
"We played alright against Wangaratta, but there's probably a lot of unfinished business, that's how I would describe it," Bulldogs' defender Jack O'Sullivan declared of the team's form this season.
And O'Sullivan has a strong point too as any team which can push Wangaratta is capable of, at the very least, posting a top three finish.
The Bulldogs now trail third-placed Wangaratta and Wangaratta Rovers by a win and they can keep the pressure on with wins over Lavington and Myrtleford before the general bye.
