Wodonga Raiders' Mackensey House likely to mark ex-babysitter Sarah Moore

By Andrew Moir
Updated July 14 2023 - 9:41am, first published 8:00am
Yarrawonga's Sarah Moore (left) used to babysit the House siblings from Wodonga Raiders, including Mackensey.
Wodonga Raiders' Mackensey House is likely to oppose her former babysitter in Ovens and Murray netball on Saturday, July 15.

