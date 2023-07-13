Wodonga Raiders' Mackensey House is likely to oppose her former babysitter in Ovens and Murray netball on Saturday, July 15.
Yarrawonga's Sarah Moore is one of the league's leading goalers, while House plays in defence.
Moore (nee Senini) played previously for Lavington, where the House siblings' mother Jodie coached.
"It's crazy, it's weird for them, the girls often says it's weird when we come up against a few of those girls that were involved with Lavington back when I had a couple of years coaching there, the girls were very, very young," now Raiders' coach Jodie House explained.
"I think that's kind of nice that they have that respect for the players in the league, like the Sarahs.
"You take every opportunity you can, but have a huge amount of respect for their ability and what they can do on a court."
It will be a tough test for Mackensey House, or any defender for that matter, as Moore was shooting at just under 80 per cent heading into last weekend's round 12.
"Sarah's just magic on a netball court, she makes something out of nothing and always has the ball in her hands, so if we can limit her opportunities to execute her craft, you have a chance," Jodie House reasoned.
Yarrawonga is undefeated heading into its home clash.
The Pigeons have realistically sealed the minor premiership as they have a three-game break over Wangaratta and Raiders.
The visitors grabbed an early lead against Yarrawonga in their round four clash, but were reeled in to fall 63-49.
Raiders only other loss was against the other grand finalists Wangaratta by five goals in round six.
