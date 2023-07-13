Wodonga Raiders' coach Jodie House admits there's a fear factor playing undefeated Yarrawonga, but her players must remain gritty in the away Ovens and Murray netball clash on Saturday, July 15.
The Pigeons have realistically sealed the minor premiership with a three-game break, yet there's still a third of the regular season left.
Raiders are third, on percentage, with just the two losses, including the round four clash against Yarrawonga, where the home team stole an early lead.
"In true 'Yarra' form they came out harder and faster, which they do on the rare occasion they're chasing a scoreline," House revealed.
"Our girls need to be courageous with their thought processes in knowing that it's OK to take it to a team like Yarrawonga.
"It's been a bit of a fear factor, particularly the young players against their great girls."
Raiders are coming off a 33-goal win over Wodonga, while the Pigeons edged out Wangaratta by four.
