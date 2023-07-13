The Border Mail
Wodonga Raiders' coach Jodie House admits 'fear factor' against Pigeons

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated July 14 2023 - 10:16am, first published 9:48am
Raiders' coach Jodie House is excited at the prospect of playing the Pigeons.
Raiders' coach Jodie House is excited at the prospect of playing the Pigeons.

Wodonga Raiders' coach Jodie House admits there's a fear factor playing undefeated Yarrawonga, but her players must remain gritty in the away Ovens and Murray netball clash on Saturday, July 15.

