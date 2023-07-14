The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Wodonga Health battles influx of RSV and flu cases

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated July 14 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Albury Wodonga Health has seen an influx of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza sweep across the Border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.