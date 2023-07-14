Albury Wodonga Health has seen an influx of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza sweep across the Border.
In fact, Wodonga has recorded the second-highest amount of flu and RSV cases among all local government areas in Victoria this year.
Operations director of the Ovens Murray Public Health Unit Jody Bellette said that in the face of the flu, children are most vulnerable.
"The most affected age group for RSV is children aged 0 to four years with 64 per cent infected by the virus this year," she said.
"This is compared to 56 per cent for the 0-4 year age bracket for Victoria."
Ms Bellette is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves and get the flu jab after a second child's suspected influenza death this year.
"Flu is prevalent in the 0 to nine years age group with 37 per cent and 0 to 14 years age bracket with 45 per cent recorded in the Wodonga catchment area," Ms Bellette said.
"In Victoria the 0 to nine years age group is also 37 per cent, with the 0 to 14 years age group recording 47 per cent."
On Tuesday morning, 25-year-old Layton Taylor felt a headache coming on followed by "achy joints".
By the end of the day, his symptoms progressed to a runny nose, a cough, and "deep pains" in his bones.
"I slept terribly on Tuesday night and woke up Wednesday morning feeling absolutely horrific," he said.
"I woke up sweating even though it was three degrees outside, then I was shivering, and this continued throughout the night."
"I've been bedridden for the past couple of days and have only started to improve this morning (Friday)."
Ms Bellette said the best defence against the flu is good hygiene, with regular handwashing and sanitising.
"If you are feeling sick, stay home," she said. "Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.
"Kids are super spreaders of RSV and influenza, so it's a good idea to clean toys and surfaces regularly with household detergent.
"If you are sick, avoid contact with high-risk groups including infants, young children, older people or people who are immunocompromised."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail.
