AFL North East-Border is hoping to bolster its female umpires stocks after numbers retreated during COVID.
Only 11 of the region's 152 umpires are female, but an all-female panel will take charge of an Ovens and Murray under-16 match on Sunday, July 16, to showcase female participation in the discipline.
AFL NEB district umpire coach Don Wilkinson said the work promoted life skills as well as fitness.
"It tests your ability to make decisions, handle people, and control 36 people on a field," he said.
"It's a pretty good skill to have."
AFL NEB hold training sessions in both Albury and Wangaratta. A district game earns a field umpire $160 and a boundary umpire about $70.
The six-member panel will adjudicate Sunday's match between Wodonga and Corowa-Rutherglen at Martin Park from 12.30pm.
Wilkinson said junior footy didn't necessarily mean easier umpiring.
"If they can handle under-16 boys, they can handle anything," he said.
