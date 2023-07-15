RETURNED Albury United striker Paula Mitchell says travelling to Melbourne to play in the National Premier League (Victoria) had become too much.
The 2023 premiership winner, who works as a paramedic, returned to United last week after starting the year with Preston Lions.
Mitchell was driving down to Melbourne two or three times a week to play and train.
'It was way too much," she said this week.
"I think I was burning the candle from both ends.
"So I thought I would take a step back and go back to something where I have more time for myself.
"Looking at it now, I think 'how did I do that for six months?'
"I gave it a go."
Mitchell returned to United last week and last year's Golden Boot winner started where she left off with four goals in the green machine's 5-1 defeat of Melrose.
Preston, which were promoted from the Victorian Premier League to the top flight NPL over summer, are sitting mid-table with a 5-5-5 record.
Mitchell said she had enjoyed her time with the Lions, where she scored two goals from 10 games, and had gradually worked to become part of the side's starting XI in recent weeks.
"It was so good. You've got A-League players dropping down into the league. The quality was so high," she said.
"I had to get a lot faster as a player, footwork-wise. It was a lot of fun."
The striker said she was excited for the rest of the year at United, as the third-placed side tries to close the gap on the top two, runaway ladder leaders Albury Hotspurs and Melrose.
"I'm pretty keen [for the rest of the year]," she said.
"I am so glad I can take a backseat again and just relax.
"All my friends are still there. It'll be fun."
United take on fourth-placed Cobram on Sunday.
