Wangaratta Rovers' Alex Marklew named, despite an ankle injury last week

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 14 2023 - 11:30am
Alex Marklew booted three goals against the Panthers before leaving the field.
Alex Marklew booted three goals against the Panthers before leaving the field.

Wangaratta Rovers have named leading goalkicker Alex Marklew for the Ovens and Murray Football League home game against Myrtleford on Saturday, July 15, despite suffering an ankle injury against Lavington.

