Wangaratta Rovers have named leading goalkicker Alex Marklew for the Ovens and Murray Football League home game against Myrtleford on Saturday, July 15, despite suffering an ankle injury against Lavington.
Marklew maintained third place in the Doug Strang Medal and kicked three vital goals in the slippery conditions as the Hawks grabbed a six-point win.
And in another boost, Rovers also selected Geelong VFL big man Will Christie.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta has selected a Geelong team-mate of Christie in Tyler Norton.
He missed the Cats' last game with a calf injury.
The Pies are away to North Albury.
Wangaratta has a much-feared three-pronged attack, although coach Ben Reid, Callum Moore and Michael Newton aren't spending as much time together as previous seasons.
However, veteran Newton took one of the season's best pack marks in the frenetic final minutes in the one-point loss to Yarrawonga, which is home to Wodonga Raiders.
