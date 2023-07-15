WODONGA born-and-bred chef Isaac Rich has landed his dream restaurant at just 26.
Having grown up only blocks away from the former Wodonga railway station, Rich bought the fine dining establishment within, Miss Amelie, from its founder David Kapay mid-week.
Rich said he was thrilled to seal the deal on Wednesday.
"It's been quite a whirlwind," he said.
Rich, who plied his trade in the Hobart dining scene and The Pickled Sisters Cafe at Rutherglen, joined the Miss Amelie team a little more than a year ago.
He was a pastry chef and sous chef before working his way quickly to head chef.
"I always had in my mind I'd like to own a breakfast cafe but after working in a restaurant of this calibre with such high standards, excellent workplace culture and hygiene practices, it was above anything I could have imagined," Rich said.
"It was an opportunity I couldn't let go.
"Fine dining allows chefs to really explore their creativity in their dishes; you can't invest your heart and soul into it when you're frying up a parmi and chips!"
Rich said he was grateful to work with the Miss Amelie team.
"David set a legacy with what he created; I want to keep providing that level of service, intensity of flavours and atmosphere," he said.
"When the bar is set so high, it's an ambition to maintain it!"
Having opened Miss Amelie in the heart of Junction Place about seven years ago, Kapay will continue to mentor Rich and be on deck as needed.
Kapay said the timing was right to step back after recently welcoming his third daughter with wife Sally.
"Our first two girls were born at Sandringham Hospital and Ivy was two weeks old when we got the keys to this place; Ivy is now seven," he said.
Kapay trained in hospitality on the Border before spending five years in London working under celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay.
He worked in excess of 80-hour weeks to build Miss Amelie into an award-winning restaurant and navigate a global pandemic.
"It's been a roller coaster," Kapay said.
"Awards aside, the highlight has been the relationships and friendships I've built that will be everlasting.
"I've worked in kitchens since I was 17 and I'm 40 now. But I'll be here to help Isaac find his feet; it's important the Miss Amelie brand stays strong and I'll continue to help with recipe development."
Kapay would also explore other career opportunities.
"You won't find me in any kitchen other than Miss Amelie!" he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.