A YOUNG gun in the Melbourne dining scene will help transform The Victoria Hotel Rutherglen, which is now undergoing a multi-million-dollar redevelopment.
Brendan Anderson (St Kilda's Stokehouse Pasta & Bar head chef) will join The Victoria Hotel as head chef when it reopens in spring.
Anderson brings more than 15 years of culinary experience in hatted and fine-dining restaurants across Australia and Canada.
Sharing the new owners' vision to transform the hotel into a leading regional food destination, Anderson will move to Rutherglen from his native Melbourne, where he has had roles in multiple venues within the Van Haandel Group - including flagship Stokehouse St Kilda - along with tenures at Circa in St Kilda and Yarra Valley's Chateau Yering.
Under Anderson's stewardship, the menu at The Victoria will showcase regional producers, with a particular focus on cooking over fire and charcoal.
The new kitchen will feature a custom-built FIReNACE Parilla Grill and Kuma Forni wood fired oven imported from Italy.
Anderson welcomed the chance to help build something from the ground up.
"I look forward to using the amazing local produce and working with a talented team to create a menu that highlights the best of the region and incorporates cooking over fire," he said.
The Victoria Hotel owner Matt Halpin said it was a coup to secure Anderson.
"I approached Brendan directly after learning of his reputation as a young gun within the industry, particularly his talent in the craft of cooking with fire," he said.
"He sees the same opportunities for The Victoria as we do in terms of offering a point of difference within the region, while complementing Rutherglen's already strong food, wine, and distilling landscape."
The Victoria Hotel will incorporate trans-seasonal dining zones for 150-plus guests, a large beer garden, corporate meeting and private dining spaces and boutique accommodation.
