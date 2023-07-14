It didn't take long for the Osborne faithful to find out how much of a competitive beast Joel Mackie is.
Osborne president Jason 'Spud' Webster fondly recalls watching Mackie play during the club's first intra club match in 2020.
"Izaac McDonnell was playing on Joel," Webster said.
"Izaac was well-known for his niggling tactics and I think he must have pinched Joel off the ball.
"Well Mackie has turned around and whacked him in the guts and took the wind out of Izaac's sails.
"Everyone watching roared laughing.
"It was probably something the opposition had wanted to do to Izaac for years but it turned out to be an Osborne player that did it to him."
Mackie announced on Friday that he would be stepping down as coach of Osborne.
Webster said Mackie had undoubtedly raised the professionalism of the club during his four-year tenure.
"We couldn't be happier with Joel as coach and feel he has done a sensational job," he said.
"Especially those first two years during Covid.
"Just the way he fought hard along with the committee to keep the club together through such tough times.
"His commitment to the job has been outstanding.
"We have got a pretty young group and Joel has taught them a lot.
"I feel after playing for a powerhouse like Albury for so long, Joel has raised the bar as far as the standard and the professional at our club since his arrival."
Mackie will depart Osborne with the best winning strike rate in not only the club's but Hume league history.
He has led the Tigers to 46 out of 47 matches so far and the raging flag favourite this season..
Despite his enviable record, plenty of rumours have circulated about Mackie over the past four years.
These included how much he is being paid, having spats with team-mates and only being allowed a two beer limit at after match functions.
Webster said the rumour mill was a constant source of amusement for the Tigers.
"For some reason, people like to start rumours about Joel and talk bullshit," he said.
"I would like to say that we haven't had one problem with Joel since day one.
"I've heard all the rumours.
"From how much he is getting paid, that he has had a falling out with the players and we had to restrict him to a two can limit at after match functions.
"The two can limit is probably my personal favourite.
"I would love to know who makes these rumours up because they seem to have a wild imagination.
"But we have a good laugh at them, almost on a weekly basis."
Webster said it will be hard to say goodbye to Mackie at the end of the season with the club having a policy where a coach has a maximum tenure of four years.
"History says you can't coach forever at a club," he said.
"In an ideal world we would love to have Joel here forever.
"His wife, Gemma and their young kids have fitted into the club well.
"Joel's father, Rob, was a former coach and everybody is loving having Rob and Joy back at the club as well.
"Joel has even got one of his nephew's in Harrison Miller playing, so it is a real family affair.
"But the club's policy is something that's worked in the past and is something the club is keen to stick with in the future.
"Graham Hart did four years and finished on a flag.
"Matt Rava did the same.
"Internally we feel you don't want to wait until you start going backwards until you try to start to freshen things up again.
"It's all about improving and the best way to do that is bring in a fresh coach with fresh ideas."
Webster said with an ounce of luck, Mackie could already be a triple premiership coach at Osborne.
"It's unfortunate that we had Covid because I firmly believe the side Joel had in 2020 and 2021 was fitter and more talented than the side we had last year and this year," he said.
"In my opinion, Covid robbed the club of two flags.
"So you say Covid and one bad quarter in the grand final last year has robbed Joel of being a triple premiership coach."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.