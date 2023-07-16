OUR SAY: Get the flu jab to protect you and others from becoming seriously ill

When people catch the common cold, often the refrain is "I've caught the flu".
The runny nose, sore throat, the cough that then develops and keeps you awake at night - it's troublesome and tiresome, but often is not taken with any great degree of seriousness.
But this blurring of the naming boundaries can in turn lead to people not taking the precautions they need to take to minimise either their chances of getting the genuine flu, that is an influenza strain of some description, or if they do, preventing the symptoms becoming too serious.
The danger inherent is this is that it means so many of us don't go and get an influenza shot when the latest batch, targeting the most recent persistent strains, becomes available.
"It's only the flu, it's only a cold" is putting ourselves at risk when we don't need to, and this could have especially dire consequences for some in the community.
Indeed, the very young, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, such as a result of receiving chemotherapy treatment for cancer, can have their lives put at risk when the real influenza bug arrives on the scene.
It's for all of these reasons that health authorities regularly remind us, urge us, to go see our GP or our local chemist or health centre and get our influenza jabs done before the illness can take hold, often over the colder winter months.
But some statistics about influenza have shown we are not doing so well.
One notes how Wodonga, for example, has recorded the second-highest number of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases across Victoria.
What is especially concerning that the age group most affected by RSV is children up to the age of four, with - Ovens Murray Public Health Unit's Jody Bellette says - 64 per cent infected by the virus.
Similarly concerning figures are available for other age brackets, but it's especially noticeable among the young.
And yet by simply getting an influenza immunisation booked in and ticked off we can lessen the harmful impact such illnesses can have on our community.
There really is, for the vast majority, no excuse for making excuses.
