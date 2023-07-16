The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Higher rates of illness rates in North East should motivate people to get jab

By Editorial
July 16 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUR SAY: Get the flu jab to protect you and others from becoming seriously ill
OUR SAY: Get the flu jab to protect you and others from becoming seriously ill

When people catch the common cold, often the refrain is "I've caught the flu".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.