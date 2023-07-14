A West Albury man ended up wrestling with a supermarket duty manager on the floor after she challenged him over a suspected shoplifting spree.
Daniel Bruce Carter had tried to push his way past the woman with his loaded backpack at the Woolworths express checkout in Lavington Square.
When police arrived at the supermarket in the late afternoon of May 21 they found that in addition to his thieved haul, Carter was carrying a knife he said was "for protection".
Inside the bag were items to the value of $136.95 that the supermarket was able to place back on the shelves for resale.
These included a $35 DVD of the television series Outlander, a $20 DVD of the 2022 Australian movie Wog Boys Forever, a packet of salt, salami sticks, a $12 guy rope and a packet of pork crackling.
But another $12.15 of more perishable items, mainly milk products, could not be returned to the shelves, so Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered Carter pay compensation for this amount.
Carter, 37, of Jacaranda Street, pleaded guilty via a video link to the Albury police station cells to charges of shoplifting and custody of a knife in a public place.
But defence lawyer Piers Blomfield said his client was pleading not guilty to fresh charges of stalking or intimidation and resist police.
These charges will go to a hearing Ms McLaughlin set down for September 8.
Carter appeared agitated during the hearing of a bail application for these charges, with this becoming even more heightened when Ms McLaughlin ordered that he remain in custody.
"He has a history of violence, he has a history of non-compliance with court orders," Ms McLaughlin said, on refusing Carter bail.
"A custodial sentence is likely."
Regarding the shoplifting and knife offences, for which he was convicted and fined $1300, police said Carter and a woman he knew went to the supermarket about 4.45pm.
They walked the aisles and grabbed items off the shelves, which they put into Carter's backpack.
Police said the pair attempted to leave the supermarket through the express checkout at 4.55pm.
