Wodonga Raiders' group mentality is driving the club towards finals in four of the five grades in Ovens and Murray netball.
Raiders face premiers Yarrawonga in A grade on Saturday, July 15, as the visitors look to consolidate a top three finish.
But the teenage teams at 15 and under level, as well as 17 and under, plus the B grade are also targeting a top five finish.
"It feels like everyone gets around each other, it's really a nice culture to be around," A grade midcourter Maggie St John suggested.
"It's really awesome, everyone supports each other, we all turn up to each others games, all cheer for each other, everyone wants everyone else to do well."
St John, the sister of senior football captain Brad and his team-mate Charlie, has been at Raiders for around six years after starting at North Albury, alongside many of her representative team-mates.
But having been around the club for many years, watching Brad play, proved too much of a lure.
"We've all grown up together, we've really been building for a long time and been gaining experience together, we have have good netball connections, which is really starting to show," St John offered.
St John has never played an A grade final with the club just missing last year's top five.
Meanwhile, team-mate Molly Goldsworthy has proven an inspirational player in the club's surge into the top three.
"Molly is a tenacious player, you know when she is on the court and whoever is going to play against her knows it's going to be hard work," coach Jodie House praised.
"One of her assets is she just doesn't give up, no matter what happens she's always going to be there.
"We were pretty grateful that 'Mol' came to Raiders and we didn't have to play against her (laughs).
"Our attackers are like, 'oh my gosh, it's so nice to have her on our team and not come up against her'."
Goldsworthy and Co will need to be at their best to control the Pigeons' attack.
Madeleine Allan posted 17 goals in last week's 42-38 win over Wangaratta in the grand final re-match, highlighting her ability to score under pressure, while Sarah Moore has claimed the league's Toni Wilson Medal.
Laura Davis and Emily McNamara were also outstanding in the win over the Pies.
Pigeons' defender Hannah Symes was also influential, with Emily Stewart and Taylor Donelan facing a stern test after snaring 36 and 35 goals respectively in round 12.
Donelan went into last weekend as the league's most accurate shooter, firing at almost 83 per cent.
