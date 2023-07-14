The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wodonga Raiders' club-first mentality is driving teams towards finals

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 14 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maggie St John has been at Wodonga Raiders for around six years, but is yet to play an A grade final. The club is third, on percentage. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Maggie St John has been at Wodonga Raiders for around six years, but is yet to play an A grade final. The club is third, on percentage. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Wodonga Raiders' group mentality is driving the club towards finals in four of the five grades in Ovens and Murray netball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.