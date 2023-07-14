A PROFESSOR who did an analysis of the business case for Snowy Valleys Council deamalgamating will undertake a review into the future of Federation Council
At an extraordinary meeting on July 14 2023, the council voted to engage Newcastle University local government economics specialist Joseph Drew to produce a health check on the shire.
A tender of $125,000, including GST, has gone to Professor Drew to execute an "independent peer reviewed business case study on the financial sustainability of Federation Council and the advantages/disadvantages of amalgamation".
The only other bidder was the AEC Group, which undertook a similar study into Deniliquin-based Edward River Council's capacity to maintain cash and assets.
Federation mayor Pat Bourke and general manager Adrian Butler said it was anticipated Professor Drew would begin his work on the council at the end of this month on the ground in Corowa.
Past Greater Hume Shire general manager Steven Pinnuck has been appointed by Federation to act as an external adviser through the process.
Now working as a regional contractor for management consulting company Mason Blackadder, Mr Pinnuck will help with probity issues and assist with liaison between the council and staff.
Mr Pinnuck gave an assessment to council of the submissions of Professor Drew and AEC, which was considered when the group made its decision in a closed session at the extraordinary meeting.
Professor Drew will engage with community groups as well as council personnel and is expected to have public forums.
His final report is expected to be delivered in November with Cr Bourke hopeful his findings can be discussed at a council meeting before the end of the year.
Meanwhile, Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey said his council's application to split into the old Tumbarumba and Tumut local government areas would be with the NSW Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig next week.
That follows an appointment with Mr Hoenig in Sydney last week and the council committing, at its June meeting, to seek a dissolving of its merged entity.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.