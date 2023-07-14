The Border Mail
Holbrook premiership coach Matt Sharp to step down after season

By Steve Tervet
July 14 2023 - 3:30pm
Holbrook raves about 'Sharpy's' influence after six years in charge
Holbrook raves about 'Sharpy's' influence after six years in charge

Premiership coach Matt Sharp is standing down after six years in charge at Holbrook.

