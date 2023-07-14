We feel we're really priming ourselves well for the finals.- Roos coach Hunter Clayton
TUMBARUMBA will be bolstered by the return of gun Murray Magpies recruit Blake Ryan as they try to close an eight-point gap against runaway ladder leaders Cudgewa.
The reigning premiers have been slowly building across the season and stunned the league a month ago when they took undefeated Cudgewa to the wire at Tumbarumba.
Previously, no side had gotten within 40 points of the flag favourite which is desperately trying to break an eight-year premiership drought.
Cudgewa came out on top but the Roos will this time boast the inclusion of Ryan, who is returning from a trip away and was best afield in his last outing against Bullioh five weeks ago, where the Roos scored their first win against the Bulldogs from three attempts this year.
"[Blake] is going to bring a lot of energy," Roos coach Hunter Clayton said.
"We feel each week we've been getting better and facing 'Cudgey' will be a real opportunity to see how we've improved.
"All things at Tumbarumba are really positive and energetic at the moment. We feel we're really priming ourselves well for the finals and will keep working with that in mind.
"It's no secret 'Cudgey' are the favourites, being undefeated, but we feel we're up for the task."
The Roos focus will be on curtailing Cudgewa's brilliant forward line which boasts Nick Brockley, Adam Prior, Ben Hall and Drew Cameron at full strength.
Brockley has been out for about two months with a hand injury while coach Cameron didn't play last round, but Hall and Prior still combined for 10 majors against Bullioh.
Clayton said a lot rested on premiership fullback and former Lavington Panther Isaac Lampe.
"It's no secret their forward line is their trump card and nullifying their impact will be difficult but the key to us winning," Clayton said.
IN THE NEWS:
"Isaac Lampe is going to be crucial at fullback for us to win - he's been our best and most consistent performer all year."
Corryong host Bullioh in the other game.
