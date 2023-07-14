The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Blake Ryan to bolster Tumbarumba line-up as Roos try to narrow gap against Cudgewa

JC
By John Conroy
Updated July 14 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac Lampe in his Lavington Panther days. The Tumbarumba premiership player is having a superb season.
Isaac Lampe in his Lavington Panther days. The Tumbarumba premiership player is having a superb season.

We feel we're really priming ourselves well for the finals.

- Roos coach Hunter Clayton

TUMBARUMBA will be bolstered by the return of gun Murray Magpies recruit Blake Ryan as they try to close an eight-point gap against runaway ladder leaders Cudgewa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.