A FASCINATING insight into the evolution of opera in Europe is coming to Albury on Monday night.
Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS) Murray River will host Sandy Burnett to present Bravos and Breastplates: The Evolution of Opera.
A British music commentator, Burnett will explore the origins of opera as a form of courtly entertainment in Italy in the early 17th century until present day.
He will reveal the legacy of the 19th century creative giants, Giuseppe Verdi and Richard Wagner.
Having spent a decade as a presenter on BBC Radio 3, Burnett leads cultural holidays, runs an online classical music appreciation Listening Club and is a sought-after double bassist on the London jazz scene.
The event runs at Albury Entertainment Centre Banquet Hall on Monday night from 6pm for a 6.30pm lecture.
