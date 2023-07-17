Tiffany Van Zanden opened the Timber Cafe on Dean Street seven months ago and during that time her energy bills have skyrocketed by $2500.
"With that massive change when you've just opened a new business, it's very hard," she said.
Her energy costs went from $3000 upon opening to $5500 last month, now she's struggling to keep the lights on.
"It's impacting our business dramatically because there is only so much you can raise your prices by," she said.
"It's very hard to manage those costs when we can't relay it too much onto our customers
"You can't expect your customers to be paying $30 or $40 for toast and a bit of Vegemite and butter, but unfortunately our profit margin is depleted and it's quite hard at the moment because we are not seeing that return."
At this point, Mrs Van Zanden is calling for help.
"Everything is going up," she said. "So a decrease in every other cost would definitely help, and it'd be nice if the government actually started taking an interest in trying to help us [small businesses] out."
Unfortunately for Mrs Van Zanden, her situation is about to get even worse.
It means some ratepayers can expect bills up to 50 per cent more expensive than what they had paid previously.
This comes after rates rose by up to 18 per cent in 2022.
Sunny Dhiena, the owner of Green Zebra in Albury, said his energy bills have increased by 25 per cent since last year.
"It's affecting our business because there's a huge amount of money coming out of our profits," he said.
"The bills don't need to be that high, sometimes we've gotten a bill for $6000, $7000, $8000, and it's really not good for local businesses.
"It's a big amount, especially after COVID when we had to take out loans to survive through the pandemic.
"So now we are paying the loans back as well as all these bills, it's a huge deal for us."
Barry Young of The Essential Ingredient said his power bills increased by 20 per cent since last year, and he fears "there's more to come".
"I think it's really having an impact along with other costs rising, but energy is probably the big one," he said.
"It puts pressure on the bottom line, it's one of those things that we really can't pass on to our customers.
"It's a lot for a business to absorb."
Mr Young thinks it's about time the government steps in.
"They need to look at government regulation around power supply," he said.
"All this talk around reducing power costs have amounted to nothing and they really need to address it because it's having a significant impact on all businesses, particularly small businesses."
It's not only small businesses who are feeling the pain.
Border resident Tina Conway said she has stopped using certain household appliances to reduce her costs, which have soared by a "significant amount".
"I'm struggling to keep up with the prices and I'm working full time at a good job, so I can't imagine what everyone else is going through," she said.
Australian Council of Social Service CEO Cassandra Goldie said her organisation's research showed 65 per cent of people on income support are cutting back on heating and 60 per cent are going without essentials like food and medication to afford bills.
The welfare peak body wants the federal government to lower retail profits by updating guidelines on the default market offer and strengthen the powers of the consumer watchdog.
Cash relief payments and permanent hikes in income support such as youth allowance and JobSeeker would also be of use.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
