CONCENTRATION will be key if Wodonga Raiders are to narrow the gap between themselves and undefeated Lavington on Sunday.
Raiders are trying to close the gap on Lavington who have gone undefeated this year since upsetting the Demons in last year's grand final.
The Panthers got the job done by less than a kick against their rival in round four but extended that lead to a more than five goals in their most recent clash.
Raiders coach Terry Burgess said concentration was key if his side was going to match it with gun Panthers such as onballer Gab Goldsworthy, defender Sam Creasy and North East Border Female Football League leading goalscorer Cassie Koschel (23 goals from nine games).
"What we do know is that they are the best side in the competition, a very good squad and well coached and [those three players] give them a pretty good platform to play their footy," he said.
"We just know we have to be at our best and to concentrate and work hard for long periods to be competitive.
"In both games [against Panthers] we've had periods in the games where they've just been able to get away from us a bit.
"Hopefully the girls can learn from those experiences and fine-tune the concentration aspect of their game.
"And hopefully we can just bridge that gap a little bit."
With the representative Murray Bushrangers under-19s playing in Hobart, both outfits will be down several first-choice players when they meet in top-of-the-table clash at Birallee Park.
The Raiders will also be without Kasey Marsden, who has been a revelation in her first year, but will look to captain Jade Hough and youngster Taylah Power to continue their good form.
"We've had a lot of girls coming in and going out who haven't been able to get a period of footy under their belts," Burgess said.
"Hopefully our best footy is still somewhere in the next month or so.
"That's what we're working towards."
IN THE NEWS:
The fixture kicks off at 1pm.
In the other game, Wangaratta Rovers host Thurgoona.
