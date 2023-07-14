North Albury FIDA players are eagerly anticipating strutting their stuff at Bunton Park on Sunday.
The club will host a round robin carnival against Wodonga, Wangaratta, Echuca and Shepparton commencing at 10am.
There will be matches played every 30 minutes until 2.30pm, with each side playing each other.
The Hoppers have their inaugural side in the competition this season.
The club decided to introduce another side in Albury-Wodonga to cater for the growing popularity of AFL amongst people with disabilities.
Club secretary, Melissa Pargeter, said the move had proven to be a huge success.
"It's priceless just to see the smiles on the players' faces when they get to play," Pargeter said.
"The more able bodied players will stop and give the ball to other players just so everyone is involved.
"We like to call it playing in the spirit of the game.
"So anyone is welcome to come down and watch on Sunday with free entry.
"It's just contagious to watch and everyone gets a laugh.
"It's all about having fun."
Coach of the North Albury FIDA All Abilities side Chris Pargeter said anybody interested in joining the club is welcome to attend on Sunday.
"Anybody who is interested in joining the club is welcome to come down and watch on Sunday to experience what the club is all about," Pargeter said.
"It's played in a terrific spirit and all the guys and girls involved thoroughly enjoy taking part.
"I guarantee once you watch a game you will enjoy it and leave with a smile on your face.
"This is our first season in the competition and we have had terrific support from the community and our sponsors.
"We didn't know how many players we would attract but we have already grown to 20 which is terrific.
"The North Albury Football Club seniors players and president Tony Burns have just been fantastic and really made us feel part of the club."
