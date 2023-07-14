Q: You haven't played since round 10 with an Achilles injury. When do you hope to be back?
A: I expect to miss six weeks and probably the earliest I will get back is round 14 against Holbrook or Brock-Burrum the following week.
Q: Playing full-forward who do you rate as the best kick in the side when it comes to delivery?
A: Good question because we have got some skillful players in the side. But if I was forced to choose one, it would be Connor Galvin. His delivery is first rate and anytime I see him gain possession, I'm leading.
Q: Matt McGrory is having a huge impact at the club this season in the midfield?
A: I didn't know too much about him before this year but he certainly can play and has quickly established himself as one of the favourites with the supporters with his silky skills and running ability.
Q: Joel Mackie is stepping down at the end of the season but how have you found him as a coach?
A: Joel has that white line fever approach and is certainly passionate about his football. I've been impressed by the way he has been able to develop the kids and spend a lot of his time giving them advice.
Q: You are presently leading the goalkicking. Can you hang on to your lead or do you think missing a few more weeks will prove costly?
A: It's not something that I'm too concerned about. I just want to be fit and firing for finals and like all the players in the side, give Joel a fitting farewell.
ROUND 12
Saturday, July 15
Howlong v Osborne
Henty v Culcairn
Jindera v Holbrook
Magpies v Lockhart
Bill. Crows v Brock-Burrum
CDHBU v RWW Giants
The Spiders were stiff not to roll Osborne in the opening round when they led at the final change but were overrun by the league heavyweight to eventually lose by a goal. Despite the disappointment of not being able to land the knockout blow, the Spiders are the only side to seriously challenge the Tigers all season and are expected to welcome back Azzi medallist Hamish Clark this weekend after an overseas holiday.
Verdict: Osborne by 29 points
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.