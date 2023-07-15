A charming classic four-bedroom house close to the Albury CBD that went under the hammer on Saturday, July 15 is yet to sell.
A vendor bid of $800,000 was offered, and "we hope it won't be too long before it's sold".
The 1930s period Small Street property close to the Albury CBD featured a double front red brick facade, an iron roof and tall ceilings. It has a large alfresco and a secure yard.
Agent Brian Phegan of Brian Phegan Real Estate said the home was the type of property that wouldn't be on the market for long.
"This type of property they sell on scarcity where the properties out in the suburbs sell on margin," he said.
"It's just a beautiful property and the presentation of it is fantastic".
Mr Phegan said with the digital market potential buyers could buy from anywhere across the country.
"It's the perfect little central property," he said.
Mr Phegan said it was very well attended, with about 50 people taking a look.
"It's very warm and welcoming and there's a strong interest in it," Mr Phegan said.
"It's only short stroll away from the CBD, and that's something that people value highly."
Other features include a gourmet kitchen, a generous living area and a second toilet.
Mr Phegan said the house's value was of value, especially where the property sat in the market.
A property on Cahill Street in Albury will go under the hammer next week on Saturday, July 22.
The four-bedroom brick veneer home boasts plenty of features.
Mr Phegan said it was a "rare offering so close to the city centre" and "was an entertainers delight".
"We expect there will be good interest in that as well," he said.
"You don't have to share anything with anyone. It's just a freehold property."
