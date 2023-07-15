Yackandandah's march into finals gathered pace with a thrilling win away to reigning premiers Chiltern on Saturday.
The Roos won by 10.10 (70) to 8.12 (60) at Chiltern, cementing their spot in the top three and effectively consigning the Swans to the elimination final.
Victory leaves third-placed Yackandandah 12 points clear of Chiltern with only five rounds of the home-and-away season remaining.
The Roos led at every break but had to withstand a late Swans barrage which saw Jake Cooper hit the post with a set shot which could have put the home side in front.
Nick Donaghey kicked five goals for the visitors and ruckman Zack Leitch was outstanding in his battle with reigning Barton medallist Scott Meyer.
"In every quarter, there were times they were on top of us and our guys found a way back each time," Yackandandah coach Darren Holmes said.
"That's probably the most encouraging thing I've seen.
"They had some cattle out, we had some cattle out; it probably evened itself out and that gives us confidence to finish the season strongly and hopefully live to our potential.
"I hope we look back on this and go 'that was where we decided we are the real deal.'
"To beat them here on this ground, by far the biggest ground in the league, there is a home ground advantage for them and to be able to beat them like that...
"It is a big day for us."
More to follow.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.